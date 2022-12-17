HOUSTON (AP)Josh Bannan scored 22 points as Montana beat Prairie View A&M 81-76 on Saturday.

Bannan also added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (6-5). Aanen Moody scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Dischon Thomas shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Hegel Augustin finished with 21 points for the Panthers (4-7). William Douglas added 21 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Yahuza Rasas finished with 13 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.