MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Bannan had 18 points and nine rebounds and Cameron Parker posted 15 points as Montana won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Idaho 81-62 on Thursday night.

Robby Beasley III had 13 points for Montana (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney added 12 points.

Trevante Anderson had 22 points for the Vandals (5-15, 2-8). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Vandals, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com