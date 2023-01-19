ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Tariq Balogun scored 18 points as Binghamton beat Albany 65-54 on Thursday night.

Balogun also contributed three blocks for the Bearcats (8-10, 4-1 America East Conference). Jacob Falko added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dan Petcash recorded nine points and shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jonathan Beagle finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (6-15, 1-5). Malik Edmead added 13 points for Albany (NY). Aaron Reddish also recorded nine points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Binghamton is a Sunday matchup with Maine on the road, while Albany (NY) visits New Hampshire on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.