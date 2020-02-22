Ball State slows down Eastern Michigan with 64-55 win

NCAA Basketball
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Jarron Coleman scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Luke Bumbalough had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 64-55 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan came in having won five of its previous six games after dropping its first seven in conference play.

Tahjai Teague had eight rebounds and six assists for Ball State (15-12, 8-6 Mid-American Conference).

Boubacar Toure had 16 points with eight rebounds for the Eagles (15-12, 5-9).

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 69-52 on Jan. 14.

Ball State plays Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

