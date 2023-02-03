ST. LOUIS (AP)Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 37 points as VCU beat Saint Louis 73-65 on Friday night.

Baldwin was 12 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Johns Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Billikens (15-8, 7-3) were led by Gibson Jimerson, who posted 24 points. Jake Forrester added 12 points and two blocks for Saint Louis. Javonte Perkins also put up 11 points and two blocks.

The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before VCU secured the victory. Baldwin scored 21 second-half points to help seal the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. VCU hosts Dayton and Saint Louis hosts Rhode Island.

