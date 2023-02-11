SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jonathan dos Anjos had 12 points in UTEP’s 77-66 win over UTSA on Saturday night.

dos Anjos added five rebounds for the Miners (12-13, 5-9 Conference USA). Tae Hardy added 12 points and five assists. Malik Zachery finished with 11 points. The Miners ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (7-19, 1-14) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, plus four assists and four steals. Jacob Germany added 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for UTSA. The loss was the 11th in a row for the Roadrunners.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.