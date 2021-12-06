Balanced attack carries Georgia State past Voorhees 80-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Jalen Thomas had 12 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers romped past Voorhees College 80-51 on Monday night.

Corey Allen and Justin Roberts added 11 points apiece for the Panthers (5-3). Allen also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Ja’Heim Hudson and Evan Johnson both scored 10.

Joell Davis had 12 points to lead the Tigers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story