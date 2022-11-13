NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Matt Balanc’s 17 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Cent. Conn. St. 72-70 on Sunday.

Balanc was 7 of 14 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-0). After he made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left, Andre Snoody missed a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils.

Tymu Chenery scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three steals. Ike Nweke shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Snoddy finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (0-2). Nigel Scantlebury added 16 points and three steals for Cent. Conn. St.. In addition, Davonte Sweatman had 15 points.

