RENO, Nev. (AP)Will Baker scored 16 points as Nevada beat Colorado State 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Baker had six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (13-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Kenan Blackshear shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Patrick Cartier led the way for the Rams (8-8, 0-3) with 18 points and two steals. Colorado State also got 16 points and four assists from Isaiah Stevens. In addition, John Tonje had eight points.

A 13-1 run to close out the first half gave Nevada a nine-point lead. Nick Davidson led their club in scoring with 10 points. Nevada used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 52-43 with 12:30 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Nevada visits San Jose State and Colorado State hosts Fresno State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.