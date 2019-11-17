Baker carries Morehead St. over Md.-Eastern Shore 76-53

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)James Baker had 14 points to lead five Morehead State players in double figures as the Eagles rolled past Maryland Eastern Shore 76-53 on Saturday night.

Djimon Henson added 13 points for the Eagles. Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Ta’lon Cooper had 10 points apiece. Henson led the team with nine rebounds while Thomas posted seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Ahmad Frost had 13 points for the Hawks (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Bruce Guy added 10 points and A.J. Cheeseman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, the Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, scored only 2 points.

Morehead State (4-0) will pursue its fifth-straight win on Wednesday when the team visits Missouri. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win of the season against Stanford on the road on Tuesday.

