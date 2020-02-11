Bailey scores 24, leads Bethune-Cookman past Howard, 87-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Howard 87-68 on Monday night.

Bailey hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Leon Redd added 23 points and had five steals. Malik Maitland had 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) while Wali Parks added 11 points.

Charles Williams had 20 points for the Bison (2-24, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 14 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bison. Bethune-Cookman defeated Howard 102-73 on Jan. 6. Bethune-Cookman plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Howard plays NC A&T on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.