FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Victor Bailey Jr.’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat American 73-56 on Sunday night.

Bailey also contributed six rebounds for the Patriots (2-1). De’Von Cooper added 18 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Josh Oduro was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Colin Smalls led the Eagles (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. American also got nine points and seven rebounds from Jaxon Knotek.

Bailey scored 12 points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 34-27. Cooper led George Mason with 14 points in the second half as his team outscored American by 24 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.