Sweeping a trio of games from fellow major-conference foes wasn’t enough to garner TCU any votes for the Top 25 this week.

The Horned Frogs get their next chance to audition for national voters Tuesday night, when TCU is slated to host Grambling in a nonleague game in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU ran its overall winning streak to six games Saturday, when the Horned Frogs outlasted host Georgetown 80-73 in Washington, D.C.

The win completed a successful 10-day stretch for TCU (9-1), which hadn’t played a major-conference opponent until beating Utah 76-62 in Fort Worth on Dec. 8. Three days later, the Horned Frogs edged Texas A&M 68-64 in Houston.

While TCU still has some work to do to impress the voters in the AP poll, point guard Mike Miles said he hoped the win over Georgetown would serve as a stepping stone for the Horned Frogs. They are scheduled to host Grambling’s Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Texas Southern on Dec. 29 before getting another chance at a big-name foe with the Big 12 opener against No. 7 Kansas on Jan. 1.

“Coming here to D.C. and playing in their gym with their fans, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Miles, who led TCU with 20 points and won Big 12 Player of the Week honors. “We also knew we needed this win. We want to get ranked and we want to be taken seriously. This gives us great momentum.”

Grambling continued the road-heavy portion of its out-of-conference schedule Dec. 14, when the Tigers fell to UAB, 79-61.

The game against TCU will mark the fifth time this season Grambling (3-8) has visited a team currently ranked in the top 100 at KenPom.com. The Tigers lost the first four games — against Texas Tech, Iowa State, UConn and UAB — by an average of 27 points.

The Tigers have played their past two games without leading scorer Cameron Christon (12 points per game), who took an elbow to the face against UConn Dec. 4.

TCU is 12-0 all-time against Grambling. The teams haven’t faced off since Dec. 22, 2014, when the host Horned Frogs earned an 80-39 win.

–Field Level Media