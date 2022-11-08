BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Leon Ayers III had 16 points in Bowling Green’s 62-58 win against Air Force on Monday night to open the season.

Ayers added seven rebounds for Bowling Green. Samari Curtis scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 5 from distance). Rashaun Agee shot 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Air Force was led in scoring by Camden Vander Zwaag, who finished with 14 points. Jake Heidbreder added 12 points for Air Force. Carter Murphy also recorded 11 points.

Agee put up eight points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 35-29 at the break. Ayers led Bowling Green with nine points in the second half as his team was outscored by two points over the final half but held on for the victory.

