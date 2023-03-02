ST. LOUIS (AP)Robbie Avila had 21 points and Indiana State beat Evansville 97-58 on Thursday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Avila shot 7 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (21-11). Cooper Neese scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (5 for 6 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Xavier Bledson was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Purple Aces (5-27) were led by Kenny Strawbridge, who posted 12 points. Evansville also got nine points and four assists from Yacine Toumi. Chris Moncrief also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.