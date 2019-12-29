Averette, Utah Valley roll past Antelope Valley, 80-65

Brandon Averette scored 19 points as Utah Valley defeated Antelope Valley 80-65 on Saturday.

TJ Washington added 16 points for the Wolverines (6-9) while Isaiah White chipped in 15 points and also had nine rebounds. Casdon Jardine had 14 points.

Ronnie Rousseau III had 18 points for the Pioneers. Kamal Holden added 10 points. Allex Austin had 11 rebounds.

Utah Valley plays Chicago State on the road on Thursday.

