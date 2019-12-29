Averette, Utah Valley roll past Antelope Valley, 80-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Averette scored 19 points as Utah Valley defeated Antelope Valley 80-65 on Saturday.

TJ Washington added 16 points for the Wolverines (6-9) while Isaiah White chipped in 15 points and also had nine rebounds. Casdon Jardine had 14 points.

Ronnie Rousseau III had 18 points for the Pioneers. Kamal Holden added 10 points. Allex Austin had 11 rebounds.

Utah Valley plays Chicago State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.