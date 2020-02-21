Averette lifts Utah Valley over Cal State Bakersfield 72-58

OREM, Utah (AP)Brandon Averette made five 3-pointers and matched his season high with 20 points as Utah Valley topped Cal State Bakersfield 72-58 on Thursday night.

Jamison Overton had 12 points for Utah Valley (10-17, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Isaiah White added 11 points and seven rebounds. TJ Washington had 10 points and five steals.

Cam Allen scored a career-high 25 points for the Roadrunners (11-16, 5-7).

De’Monte Buckingham, the Roadrunners’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at nine points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Wolverines leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Utah Valley 58-57 on Jan. 23. Utah Valley plays Grand Canyon at home on Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield faces Seattle on the road on Saturday.

