Austin Peay dumps Tennessee Tech behind Taylor double-double

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 20 and Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech 75-62 on Thursday.

Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez each scored 10. Austin Peay (9-7, 3-0 Ohio Valley) was 29-of-58 shooting (50%).

Austin Peay built a 13-5 lead and never trailed. Adams’ 6-0 run on a jumper and a pair of layups made it 23-12 with 6:11 before halftime. The Governors led 35-24 at intermission, and a 10-6 stretch to start the second half pushed the lead to 15.

Jr. Clay’s layup with 5:22 left brought the Golden Eagles within 58-53 to cap a 21-7 outburst in a nine-minute span but they never got closer.

The Governors have won three straight and five of seven.

Clay led the Golden Eagles (3-13, 0-3) with 20 points and Darius Allen 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.