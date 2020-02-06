Atwood lifts Lamar over Cent. Arkansas 74-67

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)T.J. Atwood had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Lamar to a 74-67 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Anderson Kopp had 14 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (12-11, 6-6 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. V.J. Holmes added 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Avery Sullivan had 10 points.

Hayden Koval had 14 points for the Bears (7-16, 6-6). DeAndre Jones added 12 points and 10 assists. Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points.

Lamar matches up against Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Central Arkansas faces McNeese State on the road on Saturday.

