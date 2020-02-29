Atkinson, Bruner help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Paul Atkinson scored 18 points and Jordan Bruner filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73 on Friday night.

Atkinson sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor for the Bulldogs (21-6, 9-2 Ivy League). Bruner hit 4 of 8 shots and all seven of his free throws. Eric Monroe scored 12.

AJ Brodeur topped the Quakers (13-11, 5-6) with 25 points, seven assists and three blocks. Devon Goodman scored a season-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range with six rebounds. Max Martz scored 12.

Yale shot 43.5% from the field, 42% from beyond the arc (8 of 19) and made 14 of 16 foul shots. Penn shot 48% overall, 41% from distance (12 of 29) and sank 5 of 6 free throws.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Quakers with the win. Penn defeated Yale 69-61 on Feb. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com