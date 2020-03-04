Asadullah scores career-high 40, Lipscomb beats FGCU 68-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 3 seed Lipscomb pulled away in the final three minutes to beat sixth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Lipscomb (15-15) will face second-seeded North Florida (21-11) in a semifinal on Thursday. The Bisons beat North Florida 85-73 at home in January but lost to the Ospreys on the road, 82-74 on Feb. 22.

Greg Jones added 11 points for Lipscomb.

Caleb Catto scored 20 points for the Eagles (10-22). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Cyrus Largie had 12 points and seven rebounds. Brian Thomas had a career-high eight blocks.

Warren’s jumper gave FGCU a 63-62 with 3:02 to play. Asadullah scored four points and Michael Buckland made a pair of free throws while the Eagles missed their last five shots and committed two turnovers.

