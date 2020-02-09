Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Kennesaw State 72-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 72-66 on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 20 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (10-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added six rebounds.

Tyler Hooker had 18 points for the Owls (1-22, 0-10), who have now lost 14 games in a row – the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Chicago State’s 15 straight. Ugo Obineke added 12 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Lipscomb defeated Kennesaw State 85-73 on Jan. 9. Lipscomb faces NJIT at home on Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.