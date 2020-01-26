Asadullah helps Libscomb upset North Florida 85-73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah totaled 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Lipscomb upset North Florida 85-73 on Saturday.

Asadullah made 10 of 23 shots from the floor for the Bisons (8-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). It was the seventh double-double of the season for Asadullah, who also had eight assists and three steals. Michael Buckland pitched in with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Greg Jones scored 18 on 6-of-9 shooting.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa topped the Ospreys (12-10, 5-2) with a career-high 30 points. Gandia-Rosa hit 10 of 17 shots overall, while his teammates made just 14 of 45 (31%). Garrett Sams scored 18 but made just 6 of 18 shots.

North Florida finds itself in a three-way tie for first with Liberty and Stetson. Five other teams are within 2 1/2 games of the lead.

The Ospreys shot 39% overall and 37% from distance (13 of 35). Lipscomb shot 48% from the floor and made 6 of 9 3-point tries. The Bisons won the rebound battle 47-31.

