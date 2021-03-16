Arkansas wary of high-scoring Colgate in first round

Arkansas and Colgate are two of the hottest teams in the country.

They’re also two of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

Despite the disparity in seeding, the No. 3 Razorbacks (22-6) and the No. 14 Raiders (14-1) could provide one of the more entertaining games on the first day of the NCAA Tournament when they meet in the South Regional on Friday in Indianapolis.

“We’re going to take our opponent seriously because — as we’ve seen in previous years — anything can happen regardless of seeding,” Arkansas forward Justin Smith said. “They’re going to get our utmost respect and hopefully we can come out with a win.”

The Razorbacks finished second in the SEC regular season and lost to LSU in the semifinals of the SEC tournament last Saturday. That ended a 12-game winning streak against SEC teams.

Arkansas, which averages 82.4 points per game, has eight wins against teams in the NCAA field — Alabama, Missouri (twice), Florida, LSU, North Texas, Abilene Christian and Oral Roberts. Freshman Moses Moody, projected to be a 2021 NBA lottery pick, leads the scoring parade with 17.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

“I’ve never made it to the NCAA Tournament,” said guard Desi Sills. “It’s a wonderful feeling. Hopefully we can make a run in the tournament and just keep playing together.”

Colgate is second in the nation in scoring (86.3 points per game), trailing only Gonzaga. The Raiders set a Patriot League tournament scoring record with 105 points in a semifinal win against Bucknell before defeating Loyola 85-72 in the title game to earn an automatic bid.

The Raiders shoot 40.0 percent on 3-pointers, tied for third nationally.

“We’ve got to come up with some drills to defend the 3,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.

Colgate, which didn’t play any games against teams from outside the Patriot League, has won 13 in a row. Its only loss was by two points against Army in the second game of the season on Jan. 3. All of its victories came by at least eight points, including a 74-63 overtime win at Holy Cross.

“It’s been a crazy journey and we’ve only played 15 games, but it certainly seems like a lifetime,” coach Matt Langel said. “They have not batted an eyelash at whatever has been thrown at them, like games being canceled.”

The Raiders are led by senior guard Jordan Burns, who averages 17.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He was the Most Valuable Player in the Patriot League tournament.

“We want to go to the NCAA Tournament and we want to win,” Burns said. “We want to show our talent against teams outside of the Patriot League because we weren’t able to do that earlier in the year.

“I want the country to know we are coming to play. We aren’t here to just be happy about going to the NCAA Tournament. We’re here to actually win games. We want to go far in the tournament, and we believe we have a team that’s powerful enough to do so.”

The winner will face the winner of the game between No. 11 Utah State and No. 6 Texas Tech on Sunday.

