Arizona State will look to put consecutive wins together for the first time in more than a month when the Sun Devils visit Stanford on Saturday in a Pac-12 game.

Arizona State (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) ended a three-game losing streak Monday when it outlasted Utah 64-62 at home.

The Sun Devils won for the first time since Dec. 14, when they won their third consecutive game with a victory at Creighton.

Jalen Graham hit the game-winning shot against Utah after posting a career-high 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench in the loss to Colorado in the previous game.

“He (Graham) and I had a very good talk before the Colorado game,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “Just to take advantage of every moment left in the season. He had a good way about him. He had a confident look. He is a guy that can really help us score the ball in the paint.”

Stanford (10-6, 3-3) is coming off an 85-57 loss at home against No. 3 Arizona on Thursday.

None of the Cardinal scored in double figures in what was their first loss at Maples Pavilion this season following seven wins, including one against a fifth-ranked USC team on Jan. 11.

No fans were in attendance for the Arizona game and none will be allowed inside Maples Pavilion for the game against Arizona State because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We had made some adjustments in preparation for the game (against Arizona) and we were not able to execute the way I wanted to,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase, whose team allowed the Wildcats to shoot 55.6 percent from the field.

“I credit Arizona with a lot of that. They play with great pace on the offensive end. We’re going to have to learn from it quickly, put it behind us quickly, and try and prepare for Arizona State.”

Harrison Ingram (11.4 points a game), Jaiden Delaire (11.3) and Spencer Jones (10.1) lead Stanford’s balanced scoring.

Ingram also leads the Cardinal with 6.9 rebounds a game and is second with 2.8 assists per game.

D.J. Horne tops Arizona State in scoring with 13.3 points a game.

