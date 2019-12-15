Aririguzoh leads Princeton over Fairleigh Dickinson 80-65

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Richmond Aririguzoh tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Princeton to an 80-65 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Ryan Schwieger had 14 points and seven rebounds for Princeton (2-7). Jerome Desrosiers added 10 points.

After a close first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 42, Princeton pulled away in the second half for the 15-point victory. The Tigers went on a 20-6 run in the first 8:08 of the period to take command.

Elyjah Williams had 19 points for the Knights (2-8). Jahlil Jenkins added 18 points. Kaleb Bishop had 13 points.

Princeton faces Iona Tuesday afternoon in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in New York. Fairleigh Dickinson plays at La Salle on Saturday.

