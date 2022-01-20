ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo also scored 15 points and Douglas Wilson had 14 points.

Ryan Lindberg had 18 points for the Tommies (8-9, 2-3). Anders Nelson added 13 points and Riley Miller had 12 points.

