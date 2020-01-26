Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Arens, Duffy lead No. 24 South Dakota women to 76-56 victory

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Monica Arens and Ciara Duffy scored 18 points apiece and No. 24 South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 79-56 on Sunday.

The Coyotes (19-2, 8-0 Summit League) have won eight straight games, their last loss coming at now top-ranked South Carolina, 73-60, on Dec. 22.

All of Arens’ five field goals were 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Duffy was 7 of 10 from the floor with five assists. Madison McKeever added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 11 points and seven rebounds. The Coyotes shot 52%, including 10 of 22 from the arc for 45.4%.

Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Rylie Torrey had 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point tries for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 3-5), who committed 18 turnovers.

South Dakota took the lead from the outset with an Arens’ 3-pointer and led by seven at halftime. the Coyotes didn’t shake loose of ORU until a 19-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, with Duffy scoring seven points, for a 70-46 lead with 7:42 remaining.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel