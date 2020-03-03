Andrus leads Prairie View past Alabama A&M 73-62

NCAA Basketball
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Gerard Andrus scored 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Prairie View A&M won its eighth straight, beating Alabama A&M 73-62 on Monday night.

Devonte Patterson scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists and Prairie View A&M (18-11, 14-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outshot the Bulldogs from the field 54% to 39%. Leon Sneed added six assists.

Garrett Hicks scored 18 points, TJ Parham had 12 and Cameron Tucker 10 with four assists for the Bulldogs (7-20, 4-12), who have lost three straight.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Prairie View defeated Alabama A&M 69-54 on Feb. 3. Prairie View plays Alcorn State on the road on Thursday. Alabama A&M faces Grambling State at home on Thursday.

