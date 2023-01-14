BALTIMORE (AP)Jaylin Andrews scored on a driving layup with 2.7 seconds left and Kenny Jones scored 16 points as Loyola (MD) beat Navy 69-67 on Saturday night.

Andrews got the ball on the right wing and started to drive right. He was cut up so he faked a spin move before driving right and laying the ball in. That final basket gave the Greyhounds their only lead of the game.

Jones shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League). Chris Kuzemka shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Deon Perry recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by Patrick Dorsey, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Tyler Nelson added 16 points and seven rebounds for Navy. Daniel Deaver also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Loyola (MD)’s next game is Monday against Lehigh at home, while Navy hosts Boston University on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.