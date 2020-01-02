Andrews scores 16 to lift FIU past UTEP 69-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Devon Andrews posted 16 points and Osasumwen Osaghae set a program record for blocked shots as Florida International beat UTEP 69-67 on Thursday in the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.

Osaghae entered needing two blocks to tie the FIU record held by Adrian Diaz (192) and he finished with 12 points and four blocked shots. FIU (10-4) came into the game ranked first nationally in blocked shots (99) and blocked shots per contest at 7.6.

Daryl Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Miners (9-5). Bryson Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Deon Stroud had 10 points.

FIU faces UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.