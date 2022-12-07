WACO, Texas (AP)Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and No. 19 Baylor coasted to a 91-36 win over UT Arlington on Wednesday night.

Jana Van Gytenbeek added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 13 for the Bears (7-2). Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears were 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52%) and shot 56.5% overall. They turned 28 turnovers into 29 points.

Taleyah Jones scored eight points and Kamaria Gipson had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (5-5).

Bickle scored five points in an 11-0 run in the first quarter, the longest string the Bears put together. Littlepage-Buggs closed the quarter with a layup for a 19-8 lead and she followed a Bickle layup and Andrews 3 to open the second quarter for a 25-9 lead.

It was 40-16 at halftime and 66-25 after three quarters.

Baylor is home against Tennessee State on Dec. 15 before meeting No. 12 Arizona in Dallas on the 18th.

