Andre, Shelton lift N. Arizona over Montana 57-56

NCAA Basketball
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Cameron Shelton grabbed nine rebounds and scored 15 points, including the game-winning free throw with 2 seconds left to play, and Northern Arizona beat Montana 57-56 on Thursday night.

Kendal Manuel’s 3-point put Montana up 56-49 with 3:33 to play, but the Grizzlies missed two shots and two free throws from there while the Lumberjacks rallied with an 8-0 run with Shelton hitting two from the line to seal it.

Bernie Andre scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Cameron Satterwhite added 10 points for Northern Arizona (16-11, 10-8 Big Sky Conference).

Jared Samuelson had 19 points for the Grizzlies (17-11, 13-4), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Manuel added 16 points.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 79-72 on Dec. 28. Northern Arizona matches up against Montana State at home on Saturday. Montana matches up against Sacramento State on the road on Saturday.

