Andre double-double leads Northern Arizona past Idaho 78-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Bernie Andre finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Northern Arizona drilled Idaho 78-61 on Thursday night.

Andre knocked down 9 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range for the Lumberjacks (15-10, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). He added three steals in picking up his third double-double of the season. Brooks DeBisschop totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for his sixth double-double. Luke Avdalovic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Freshman Gabe Quinnett paced the Vandals (7-19, 3-12) with 14 points, matching his career high. Quinnett nailed 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Marquell Fraser scored 12 on 6-of-12 shooting.

NAU shot 47% from the floor but just 30% from distance (9 of 30). The Jacks hit only 7 of 14 foul shots. Idaho shot 41% overall and 44% from 3-point range (7 of 16). The Vandals sank 6 of 8 free throws.

Both teams snagged 37 rebounds. Idaho turned the ball over 16 times, while forcing only nine. The Vandals trailed 43-27 at halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.