HAMMOND, La. (AP)Boogie Anderson scored 19 points as SE Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 77-67 on Thursday night.

Anderson added five assists for the Lions (14-9, 8-2 Southland Conference). Brody Rowbury scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Nick Caldwell was 6 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Cardinals (10-13, 4-6) were led by Josh Morgan, who posted 18 points. Jonathan Cisse added 17 points, seven assists and three steals for Incarnate Word. In addition, Niki Krause finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.