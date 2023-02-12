BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Georgia Amoore scored 25 points and matched her career high with six 3-pointers, leading No. 11 Virginia Tech to an 84-70 victory over No. 19 Florida State on Sunday.

In building a 34-11 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies made 8 of 11 3-pointers, with 3-of-4 each from Amoore and Cayla King, and they outscored Florida State 19-2 over one 5-minute stretch. The Hokies outshot FSU 63.2%-38.5%. Virginia Tech went on to lead 42-25 at halftime and 64-47 after three.

In the fourth quarter, Florida State got no closer than the final score.

Amoore shot 7-for-14 overall and 6-for-11 from distance to go with nine assists. King finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 3-point shooting. Taylor Soule scored 18 points and Elizabeth Kitley 11 for the Hokies (20-4, 10-4 ACC). Virginia Tech finished at 50.9% shooting overall, making 14 of 32 3-pointers (43.8%).

The Hokies defeated a ranked team for the second consecutive outing, having defeated No. 22 NC State 73-61 on Feb. 6. Amoore scored a career-high 27 points in that game.

Florida State (20-7, 9-5), which lost consecutive games for the first time this season, was led by Ta’Niya Latson with 15 points. Makayla Timpson scored 12 points and Sara Bejedi had 10.

Virginia Tech’s win snapped a string of four straight home losses to Florida State, dating to 2013.

Virginia Tech, which has won seven of its past eight games, hosts No. 9 Duke on Thursday.

Florida State plays at home against Syracuse on Thursday.

