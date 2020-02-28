Aminu, Hendricksen lift North Florida over Stetson 85-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Wajid Aminu had 17 points and Carter Hendricksen added 16 as North Florida defeated Stetson 85-72 on Thursday night to close out its regular season.

North Florida (20-11, 13-3 Atlantic Sun) set a program record for conference wins in a season, and reached 20 overall wins for just the third time.

Garrett Sams chipped in 15 and JT Escobar had 12 for North Florida.

Mahamadou Diawara scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Hatters (15-15, 9-6). Christiaan Jones scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds. Joel Kabimba had 10 points.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season after winning 78-65 on Jan. 30. Stetson finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.