Alvarado, Devoe lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 70-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Jose Alvarado scored 25 points, Michael Devoe added 17, and Georgia Tech cruised to its fourth straight win Sunday night with a 70-54 victory over Wake Forest.

Alvarado made his first five shots after halftime, scoring 15 points during Georgia Tech’s 17-6 run to open the period. Alvarado capped the surge on a layup to make it 52-27 with 15:07 left and finished with 21 points in the second half.

Devoe was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half when the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) led by as many as 17 and went into the break ahead 35-21.

Isaiah Mucius had 21 points and Ody Oguama scored 14 for the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1), who were playing their second game after missing nearly a month of the season due to COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.

Jordan Usher had eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Georgia Tech, which extended its home winning streak over Wake Forest to 14 games.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story