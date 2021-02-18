Alston Jr. scores 26 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3 1/2 minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan 70-65 on Thursday night.

Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.