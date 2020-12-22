Alston Jr. carries Boise State past New Mexico 77-53

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points as Boise State cruised past New Mexico 77-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

RayJ Dennis had 16 points for Boise State (5-1, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory and third straight at home. Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot each had 12 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-1, 0-1).

Alston scored nine straight points during a 25-5 run when the Broncos broke away midway through the second half and cruised the rest of the way. It was his third 20-point game of the season and 25th career.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com