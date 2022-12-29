TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Ansley Almonor’s 25 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Merrimack 71-63 on Thursday night.

Almonor also had nine rebounds for the Knights (7-8). Grant Singleton added 13 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Joe Munden Jr. was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Warriors (2-13) were led by Jordan Minor, who recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Javon Bennett added 15 points and four steals for Merrimack. Ziggy Reid also had 14 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Centenary (NJ) while Merrimack visits Wagner.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.