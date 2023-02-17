PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Matt Allocco had 20 points in Princeton’s 78-67 win over Brown on Friday night.

The win, coupled with Yale’s loss to Brown, leaves the Tigers alone in first place in the Ivy League, one game ahead of both Yale and Penn with three games remaining in the regular season.

Allocco was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Tigers (17-7, 8-3). Tosan Evbuomwan scored 17 points while going 6 of 17 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Blake Peters was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the way for the Bears (13-11, 6-5) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Paxson Wojcik added 15 points and eight rebounds for Brown. In addition, Kino Lilly Jr. had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton hosts Yale while Brown visits Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.