LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 20 points, Lauren Ebo had 12 and No. 9 Texas outlasted Kansas 70-60 on Wednesday night.

Texas (22-6, 12-5 Big 12) has won seven straight games and hasn’t lost in nearly a month.

After trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Longhorns scored 14 of the first 16 points in the third quarter and never lost the lead again.

”This is a team that will play their guts out and play really hard,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. ”They had great fight today to beat a good Kansas team.”

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks (19-8, 10-7) with 18 points and Zakiyah Franklin added 16. Kansas has lost three straight and could fall as low as fifth in the Big 12 after being one game out of first place two games ago.

”I was disappointed with some of our body language during the game,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. ”We’ve got to come back tomorrow and be ready to play well at Oklahoma.”

Ebo scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter and Texas led by as many as nine in the period. Deyona Gaston added 10 points for the Longhorns.

”These kids are great kids and playing at a really high level,” Schaefer said. ”Today is a great example of their toughness, resilience and competitive spirit. Wasn’t a great shooting day for us, but we did other things very well. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

The Jayhawks had 22 turnovers and the Longhorns scored 29 points off those mistakes.

”I thought we had too many compound mistakes in the fourth quarter,” Schneider said. ”It’s a game of small margin and we gave them too many extra possessions.”

Texas shot 24 of 59 (41%) while Kansas shot 17 of 46 (37%).

BIG PICTURE

Texas: It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Longhorns are playing well at the right time. They avoided being swept by Kansas in the season series for the first time since 2012.

Kansas: The Jayhawks had too many turnovers to beat a top-10 team.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas: At No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25