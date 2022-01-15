LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points to lead New Mexico State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Allen made 13 of 20 shots, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He also made 9 of 11 free throws and had seven assists.

Clayton Henry and Sir’Jabari Rice both had 10 points for the Aggies (15-2, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Coryon Mason scored 19 points for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-4). Mason made 10 of 10 free throws. Mahki Morris added 11 points.

