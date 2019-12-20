Allen, Moore lift CS Bakersfield over Montana State, 74-72

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Cam Allen scored 15 points off the bench, Taze Moore made the winning free throws, and Cal State Bakersfield edged Montana State 74-72 on Thursday night.

Neither team led by more than three points in the second half. Bakersfield led 53-50 with 11:57 to go and the next three-point lead was 69-66 in favor of Bakersfield at the 2:58 mark. Montana State scored the next five points on a 3-pointer from Ladan Ricketts and a layup by Finn Fleute before the Roadrunners tied it at 71 on a layup by Moore with 1:23 remaining.

The rest of the scoring came from the free-throw line with Moore striking last, making both for a 74-72 lead with 12 seconds to go. Montana State’s Harald Frey missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Frey scored 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 9 of 10 from the line to go with five assists and four rebounds. Mychael Paulo scored 13 points for the Bobcats (6-5).

Justin Edler-Davis scored 14 points and Shawn Stith and Justin McCall scored 11 each for Bakersfield (5-8). Moore finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Cal State Bakersfield plays at Cal Poly on Saturday. Montana State plays at home against Sacramento State in a Big Sky opener on Dec. 28.

