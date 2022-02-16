LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Teddy Allen had 20 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State stretched its home win streak to nine games, topping Dixie State 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Johnny McCants had 17 points and five steals for the Aggies (21-4, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Mike Peake added 12 points and Mario McKinney Jr. scored 10.

Hunter Schofield had 14 points for the Trailblazers (12-14, 5-8). Dancell Leter added 13 points. Frank Staine had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers this season. New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 77-69 last Thursday.

