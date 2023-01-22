NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals.

Max Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Titans (10-11, 4-5). Jalen Harris added 17 points, while Vincent Lee finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal State Northridge hosts UC San Diego, while Cal State Fullerton hosts UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.