Allen carries Georgia St. past NAIA’s Brewton-Parker 97-37

ATLANTA (AP)Corey Allen had 20 points as Georgia State romped past NAIA member Brewton-Parker College 97-37 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Justin Roberts had 19 points and six steals for Georgia State. Nelson Phillips added 15 points and five steals. Kane Williams had 11 points and seven assists.

Floyd Davis had seven points and six rebounds for the Barons. Antrell Williams also scored seven.

