Alford double-double leads Alabama A&M past Alcorn St. 71-61

NCAA Basketball
NORMAL, Ala. (AP)Cameron Alford had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama A&M got past Alcorn State 71-61 on Saturday night.

Cameron Tucker added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Garrett Hicks chipped in 15. Hicks also had eight rebounds.

Evan Wiley had 13 points for Alabama A&M (7-17, 4-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak.

Deshaw Andrews had 17 points for the Braves (12-13, 8-6). Troymain Crosby added 16 points. Maurice Howard had 10 points.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 59-58 on Jan. 25. Alabama A&M takes on Southern at home on Monday. Alcorn State plays Alabama State on the road on Monday.

