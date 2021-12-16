INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Dominique Alexander had 17 points as Chicago State topped IUPUI 61-55 on Thursday night.

Brandon Betson had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State (4-7), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jahsean Corbett added 14 points and six rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

IUPUI totaled 38 second-half points, a season high for the team.

B.J. Maxwell had 20 points for the Jaguars (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Azariah Seay added 15 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com